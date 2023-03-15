Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. uses PBIS Group Reward to Introduce a STEM Activity on Changing Matter

Pictured are Athens 1 students who participated in this activity. William, Jaxden, Paislee, Vivian, Harmony, and Ensley are working in teams rolling the cans back and forth which melts the ice in the outer can at the same time freezing the milk and cream in the inner can.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

ATHENS — Exposing children to STEM, even at a young age, works to support their academic growth. It also helps to develop their thinking and reasoning skills with real-life experiences.

The Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Athens 1 Teachers started by getting the children to work together to earn a PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) group reward. The reward would have the children performing a STEM experiment to see if a liquid could turn to a solid. But before they could complete the experiment, they needed to earn stars for being safe, kind, and responsible. For every three stars they earned, they added scoops of ice cream (represented by pompoms) to fill a large paper ice cream cone.