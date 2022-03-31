Bradford-Tioga Head Start teaches children about animals

Children love animals, and for good reason. Creatures large and small teach, delight, and offer a special kind of companionship. Animals can provide comfort, encourage nurturing, and even keep kids healthy.
Animals also help build family or classroom bonds, because the animal is often the focus of each group’s activities. For example, a family who has a dog might walk the dog together; a class that has a pet might work together to care for its needs.
Throughout the month of March, the Troy 1 class of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. has been learning about what it means to have a pet. How they grow, how to care for them, and how they change over time.
An activity for showing the children life stages of an animal, incubating eggs, is always a big hit. To start the class off, teacher aide Miss Brandy brought in an incubator so they could hatch chicken eggs. The children have access to many items that will show them what is happening inside each egg. At the end of about three weeks, the eggs will have hatched and the class will be able to watch them continue to grow and change.
Incubating and hatching chicks is always one of the children’s favorite activities. It provides them with an opportunity to study life and life cycles. It also provides children opportunities to experience and explore different aspects of the world in which they live.
For more information about Bradford-Tioga Head Start, call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org, or find their page on Facebook.
