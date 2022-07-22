Bradford-Tioga Head Start uses turtles and frogs to teach colors

Atlas Benjamin, a child enrolled in the Bradford-Tioga Early Head Start program, matches the colored turtles and frogs to the colored circles on the floor as a part of cognitive skills play.

 Photo Provided

As children grow and prepare for school, the importance of learning through playing increases. It is through games and play that children develop their imagination, improve their ability to listen, and develop important cognitive skills. All of these are things that will aid their future development.

One of the cognitive skills a toddler will learn is to recognize and identify colors. Color matching and sorting (putting the red toy with the other red toys) are the simplest forms of learning colors.