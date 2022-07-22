Bradford-Tioga Head Start uses turtles and frogs to teach colors

As children grow and prepare for school, the importance of learning through playing increases. It is through games and play that children develop their imagination, improve their ability to listen, and develop important cognitive skills. All of these are things that will aid their future development.
One of the cognitive skills a toddler will learn is to recognize and identify colors. Color matching and sorting (putting the red toy with the other red toys) are the simplest forms of learning colors.
During home visits throughout the summer Towanda Family Partner Carrie Spencer planned a color matching activity. The intent was for each child to match the colors without being prompted with a request like, “what color is this?” Instead, children responded to requests such as, “can you hand me the blue turtle?”
During Carrie’s activity the child was asked to match colored frogs and turtles to the colored circles that were placed on the floor. To increase the level of fun they were also asked to move like the animals, so they hopped, jumped or moved slowly to place them on the circles.
