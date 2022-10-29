Hunger is a worldwide issue, including in Tioga and Bradford counties.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff work closely with enrolled children who may be experiencing food insecurity. Staff work to provide families with resources and volunteer at food banks to ensure families never have to wonder from where their next meal will be coming.
There are also a number of ways that you can help fight against hunger:
- Donate to a local food bank or pantry – food or money
- Volunteer at a local food bank or pantry
- Participate in a walk against hunger
With the holiday season right around the corner, there is no better time to help. Many social media sites have posted a Reverse Advent Calendar; each day in November or December you add an item to your own personal donation box. Then, just before the holiday, you donate the contents of the box to a food bank, food pantry or shelter. It’s easy to get started. Just search “Reverse Advent Calendar” on a social media site or create one of your own.
