Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program holds annual banquet

The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program recognized several members during Wednesday’s annual banquet at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda. Pictured from left Paulyne Tao (guest speaker and student of the program), Sarah Fowler (event coordinator), and Nargiza Ismailova (guest speaker and student of the program).

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

TOWANDA – The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program held its annual recognition banquet at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda on Wednesday evening.

The master of ceremonies Jeffrey Singer and event coordinator Sarah Fowler recognized the 13 students who are currently enrolled in the program, which is mainly adults originally from outside the country.