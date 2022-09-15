Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program holds annual banquet

TOWANDA – The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program held its annual recognition banquet at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda on Wednesday evening.
The master of ceremonies Jeffrey Singer and event coordinator Sarah Fowler recognized the 13 students who are currently enrolled in the program, which is mainly adults originally from outside the country.
“We are an adult education program that teaches ESL (English as a second language) along with other courses,” said Fowler, who was in her first year as event coordinator. “It has been challenging coming out of Covid but we’ve had 13 motivated students come back to the program. Personally, it’s exciting for me to pick up where this amazing program has left off. I have big shoes to fill but I’m looking forward to driving us into the future and giving us new opportunities.”
A pair of students who came through the literacy program were the guest speakers for the evening. Nargiza Ismailova. a Uzbekistan native, has lived in Towanda since 2005, while Paulyne Tao moved to Sayre from Taiwan in 2003.
Upon arriving in the U.S., Ismailova’s first language was Russian. When she and her husband had the chance to move to the country, in what Ismailova describes as a lucky situation, she was unsure how she would deal with the language barrier.
But after a few years of learning the English language through a tutor of the literacy program, Ismailova is happy she can now communicate with friends she has met and fellow employees.
“It’s awesome I can talk to people, especially as a lunch lady at the elementary school in Towanda,” said Ismailova, who has raised four children in the U.S. “My future goal is to go back to school and become a nurse. I want to be a nurse.”
Tao is on the same path of success as Ismailova. In fact, Tao earned an associate degree in accounting from Lackawanna College in 2018 and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Tao’s husband has a Ph.D. in materials science.
“I’ve met a lot of people here but the first person I knew was (Bradford County literacy program tutor) Gloria Root,” Tao said. “She’s so friendly and attended many of my family events. She helped me in so many ways.”
While Tao believes she has a lot of room to improve her English speaking, she feels she can now communicate with her friends in the area.
“I’m at the level of a middle school student, I think. My communication is not great but I now have confidence and I continue to get better and better.”
The literacy program, which was established in 1980, also recognized several tutors for the hours of volunteer service they’ve logged. Those recognized were: Laurie Anson (23,049 hours), Claire Borits (2,133 hours), Marie Preston (2,083 hours), Suzanne Urban (1,036 hours), Vince Trossello (743 hours), Diane Licthenstein (422 hours), Chris Sullivan (334 hours), Nina Seebeck (187 hours), Esther Lapitan (173 hours), Barbara Bean (163 hours), Karen Johnson (147 hours), Constance Spaulding (109 hours), Alison Sims (84 hours), and Sherry Spencer (54 hours).
The banquet was sponsored by Bradford County Commissioners, Bradford County HSDF, Stull’s Flowers, and United Way of Bradford County.
