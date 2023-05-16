ORWELL TOWNSHIP – “Be fearless.”
Those words inspired a family, runners and many friends Saturday morning at the first-ever Brandon’s Run 5K. Held at Northeast Bradford High School, the event honored Brandon Wilson, a 2016 Northeast graduate who passed away in a motorcycle accident last June, and raised scholarship money for graduating seniors.
Brandon had “Be fearless” tattooed on his arm, his father, Marc Wilson of Little Meadows, explained. Organizers, then, printed the phrase on the backs of event T-shirts.
Besides the 5K, which attracted 70 runners and walkers, the event included a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. The Wilson family and other organizers plan to put money raised toward two scholarships in Brandon’s memory, one for technical training and one for a college-bound student, to be presented at the Senior Awards Night on May 24. The scholarships could grow with time if enough money is raised.
With less than a year passed since Brandon’s accident, the morning was emotional for family members.
“The last year has probably been the most challenging and the worst year in my life,” Jen Wilson, Brandon’s mother, said after finishing the race herself.
But she and everyone took on the day – fearlessly.
Jen was pleased with friends’ support of the project. “Everybody’s just been amazing,” she said, noting how the fund is growing. “We had a fantastic turnout,” she said. “Everybody really stepped up.”
Some 5K participants were more competitive, but many simply walked the course, which followed the school’s cross-country route. “Everyone here is friends of ours,” Jen noted.
“I always wanted to get back into running,” she said. She ran in high school and so did Brandon, competing in track and cross country. “He would think this was absolutely awesome!” his mom declared. “He loved running, loved track, loved this! …
“He’d be so proud of this!”
Brandon’s grandfather Howard Wilson of West Warren was emotional reflecting on the day. “It’s great!” he said. “I think he’d be very proud.”
Marc, sometimes tearing up himself, told how he was pleased with the event and turnout. “Huge amount of donations,” he said and noted they’d sold 150 shirts. Basket raffle prizes included more than two dozen items, such as a bow case, wine rack, marigolds, a dog crate and a S’mores basket, as well as and many gift certificates. “We’ve got stuff from all over the place,” he said – Towanda, Athens, Waverly and local donors, coming from people they do and do not know.
Marc noted Brandon and three teammates – Brady Brown, Jude Jampo and David Ford – still hold the school record in the four-by-100 relay. The family also has donated money in his memory toward the school’s new long-jump area, he said.
As Marc spoke, he watched race winner Adam Russell of Rome cross the track’s finish line. Soon after, Marc’s son Ayden came over, taking third.
Adam, the school’s cross country and track coach, finished in about 21 minutes. The top five also included: Dayton Russell, in 22:49; Ayden, 22:54; Scott Hakes, 23:09; and Anaiah Kolesar, 23:25, the top female finisher. Lydia Werner was the second female finisher.
Adam Russell came out to run “’cause I knew Brandon. He was a good kid.” Sometimes young people don’t realize how much people care about them, he thinks, and it’s good to show that “everybody is loved.” And the fund-raiser … well, that showed how much people loved Brandon, he believed.
Northeast Elementary School Guidance Counselor Ariana Rife took a few minutes to put tickets in the basket raffle. Brandon had been her daughter’s classmate, Wilsons are her neighbors and she wanted to support the community and school, she said. “Felt I needed to be here.”
Fay Brink is also a family friend. “I’m friends with Howard, his grandfather … worked with Howard for 35 years,” at DuPont, he explained. So, Fay walked the 5K, taking first in his age group.
Helper Angie Maffei and husband Dan won the 50/50 and donated their winnings back to the fund. She also reported the shirt sales may have brought in $800 profit. She, too, thought the day was going well. “Couldn’t ask for better, weather-wise.”
And, sitting and eating a banana as he rested from his run, Ayden talked about Brandon. In track, the ninth-grader does the long and high jump, 100m or 200m race, and four-by-100, much of that similar to his brother’s events. He ran the 5K because he likes cross country … “and it was for my brother.”
What would Brandon think of the event? He’d think they didn’t have to do it, Ayden said.
But still … he’d say “thank you.”
