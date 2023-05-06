Brandon’s 5K Race/Walk set for May 13

Brandon’s 5K Race/Walk will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Northeast Bradford High School. The event will raise money for two graduating NEB seniors and memorialize alumni, Brandon Wilson. He passed away on June 15, 2022 at age 23.

 Photo provided by Jen Wilson

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — An upcoming 5K event will raise money for Northeast Bradford seniors while preserving an alumni’s memory.

Brandon’s 5K Race/Walk will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Northeast Bradford High School. Same day registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9 a.m. Participants will line up on the school’s track and proceed to run or walk through a course on the school’s grounds. Runners and walkers will trek into the woods and through the baseball field before returning to the track.

