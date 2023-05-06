Brandon’s 5K Race/Walk set for May 13

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — An upcoming 5K event will raise money for Northeast Bradford seniors while preserving an alumni’s memory.
Brandon’s 5K Race/Walk will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Northeast Bradford High School. Same day registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9 a.m. Participants will line up on the school’s track and proceed to run or walk through a course on the school’s grounds. Runners and walkers will trek into the woods and through the baseball field before returning to the track.
There will also be a basket raffle consisting of 30 gift cards and around 10 to 15 donated baskets. A 50/50 drawing will also be held. People don’t have to be present to win the raffles or the 50/50 drawing. These activities were created for people who want to attend the event, but are unable to be in the run or walk, according to Jen Wilson, the event organizer.
She started the 5K to raise money for graduating NEB seniors and to preserve the memory of her son, Brandon. He passed away on June 15, 2022 in a motorcycle crash on Route 220 in Athens Township. He was only 23 years old.
“He treasured the time spent with his family, friends and always looked forward to sharing stories around the campfire,” according to his obituary.
“When our son, Brandon, passed away, my whole world fell apart,” Jen said. “He was and is one of the best parts of me. He is so incredibly missed everyday. This is one of the many ways I am keeping his memory alive.”
Brandon was a 2016 NEB graduate and participated on the track and cross country teams. Since he was an avid runner, Jen thought that a 5K would be the perfect memorial event. Participants will have the opportunity to run on the same course that he did as a high school athlete.
Two graduating seniors will each receive a scholarship funded by the 5K event. Jen plans to give out the scholarships to two NEB seniors every year. She hopes the money can help graduates cover their college costs and make their dreams come true.
“I started off with a $500 scholarship for each of them, but my goal is every year to increase that scholarship,” Jen said.
Anyone interested in signing up for the event in advance can go online at ultrasignup.com.
