Brandon Wilcox resigns, former President Michael Shultz appointed to Canton Borough Council amid split vote

CANTON — Canton Borough Council member Brandon Wilcox has resigned from his role on council and council has appointed former Canton Borough Council President Michael Shultz to take his seat.
During a monthly Canton Borough Council meeting held on Monday, Canton Borough Council President David Groover announced that Wilcox had turned in a letter of resignation to him that afternoon.
Wilcox’s letter of resignation was dated Nov. 9 and effective immediately.
Canton Borough Councilman George Jennings motioned to accept the resignation, which was seconded by councilman Chris Schrader and approved unanimously with the exception of a vote from councilman Kurt Bastion who was absent from the meeting.
Immediately following the approval of Wilcox’s resignation Jennings motioned to appoint Shultz, who ran as a write-in candidate in the last election, and the motion was seconded by council member Lynette Ambruch.
The appointment brought conversation of whether the open seat on council had to be advertised publicly before it was filled, as Schrader and Groover stated that advertisement was required but Jennings and Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley argued it did not.
“It doesn’t have to advertised...it can be but it doesn’t have to be. Council has the right to do what they did tonight,” Seeley stated, adding that Shultz was “next on the ballot.”
Schrader stated that open seats on the borough council have been advertised, and candidates have been interviewed by council before appointments were made in the past.
“My understanding is that council, if they so decide, they can have it advertised or not,” commented Canton Borough Solicitor David Brann. “If they have somebody in mind and they make a motion apart of advertising. It’s at the discretion of council.”
Brann stated that he was “not aware” of any Canton Borough ordinance relating to if advertising was required before open council seats were filled.
The motion to appoint Shultz was approved with “yes” votes from Jennings, Ambruch, and councilman John Mosser. Schrader and Groover both voted “no” to the motion.
