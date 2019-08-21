Brandt resigns from TMA board

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Borough manager Kyle Lane announced in the Towanda Municipal Authority’s monthly meeting on Monday that Abraham Brandt resigned from his position on the board.
Lane said that Brandt resigned because he had made other commitments and that they were in conflict with his position on the board. The position will be filled by the Towanda Borough Council some time in the near future, according to Lane. To be considered for the position on the board, one must reside in Towanda Borough.
It was also announced by Lane that the work being performed on North Fourth Street was all but completed. Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland said in the meeting that the work done includes connecting lateral piping that was connected further away on Huston Street to the water main on North Fourth Street.
“We’ve got that problem straightened out now,” Strickland added.
The work also added 500 feet of storm sewer to North Fourth Street which will help mitigate running water problems in the area.
“We desperately needed it,” Lane commented. “When all of the water is coming down Wilmot and whatever is running down North Fourth pile together, it creates a river. So we’re going to catch it coming down Wilmot and catch it coming down North Fourth.”
More water and sewer work is planned in the near future thanks to money received from a gas lease on TMA owned land on Kellogg Road in Monroe Township. Lane said that the lease on the property generated $318,000 for the Authority, which will be used to make capital improvements to water and sewer systems.
“For example, any water or sewer line work that will need to be down when the borough rebuilds state Route 3020 or to replace a pressure reducing valve on Thomas Street,” Lane said of possible projects the money could facilitate.
Towanda Borough assumed control of state Route 3020 in early January of this year as a part of a PennDOT initiative to turn over downtown roads to boroughs. PennDOT will also provide the borough with enough funds to refurbish the road. The portion of the route that the borough will assume contains 500 feet of State Street by the Towanda elementary school, a small part of Convent Avenue, two blocks of Poplar Street, two blocks of Third Street and two blocks of Bridge Street.
“We want to identify anything we need to do while that road is dug up,” Lane added.
The water and sewer work on the route would include adding manholes and water retention work. Lane said he hopes the road project begins in spring of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.