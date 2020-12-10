Brasington resigns from Troy Board of Education

TROY — Former Troy Area School District Board of Education member Bill Brasington has resigned after almost seven years of service to the district.
Brasington’s resignation was announced during Troy’s monthly Board of Education meeting last Tuesday, but was deemed effective as of Nov. 17.
Brasington represented the district’s Region I, which covers Alba Borough, Armenia Township, Troy Borough and Troy Township and served as board Treasurer for nearly six years as well as Troy’s Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison and Chair of the Building and Grounds Committee.
While Brasington did not attend the school board meeting, he later stated, “I’ve enjoyed my time on the board and have tried to focus on speaking up for the hard working staff members of the district that work directly educating our children, and trying to listen to their concerns.”
“It is hard to meet the needs of our staff while protecting our taxpayers from wasteful spending as opposed to spending that invests in long term savings of tax dollars,” he continued. “While I’m very proud of our accomplishments on individual successes, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step back in hopes that new energy can help implement more permanent changes in how we spend taxpayer dollars.”
Troy Area School District Board of Education President Sheryl Angove thanked Brasington for his service during the meeting as did board member Dan Martin who stated that Brasington was very passionate about public education and while he did not always agree with him, he often had good points, according to Troy Business Manager Traci Gilliland who provided comments as comments on the original Zoom meeting were inaudible.
An initial vote to accept Brasington’s resignation was tied with four yes votes and four no votes. The board then re-voted and approved Brasington’s resignation in all yes votes with the exception of board member Sarah Murray who voted no.
A special meeting of the Troy Area School District Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to appoint a new School Director for Region I. Visitors will be welcome online only.
