Brasington urges Troy to better programs, attract students amid rise in charter schooling

TROY — Troy Area School District officials shared the importance of the district providing individualized education to students during a meeting earlier this month, as COVID-19 has caused an increase in families moving to online, more specifically chartering schooling.
Troy Board of Education member Bill Brasington told the board that education has changed rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that he has concerns with both how politicians have dealt with the transformation and how public schools will continue to survive.
Brasington said that due to politicians not “fully support(ing)” public education, Pennsylvania could soon see the 600 public schools across the Commonwealth shrink to 200 to 300 schools.
“My own personal concern is that the politicians don’t have the backbone to fully support public education,” Brasington commented. “For school districts to survive we have to innovate and we have to meet the needs of the individual students and if you fail to meet the needs of the individual students, your individual students are going to go where they can get their needs met and that’s going to create a financial catastrophe for an awful lot of schools.”
Brasington related that the pace that families have been moving to other educational options has quickened due to COVID-19 and that the increase in the use of technology in education “is going to result in education choice.”
“There are going to be winners and losers and I think it’s important for the Troy School District that we are winners not losers in this battle,” he said.
Brasington explained that he understands there are three ways a school district can correct a budget deficiency; by raising taxes, cutting spending or by growing the school.
Though Troy has traditionally used raising taxes or slashing spending as the primary methods of balancing the budget, according to Brasington, he believes the Trojans will need to focus on building their client base by attracting families to come to and stay in the Troy Area School District to stay afloat.
Comparing the school district to a business, Brasington stated that for every 100 students the school makes approximately $1 million and that the district must focus on providing programs and curriculum that will secure funding by keeping families in the Troy school system.
Brasington stated that as COVID-19 has placed a strain the district’s budget some might suggest cutting sports programs, as they cost Troy between $500,000 and $600,000 per year and the Trojans saw a budget deficit of approximately $400,000 last school year.
This option could be counterproductive however, according to Brasington, as local families may decide to switch schools and send their children to another establishment where sports are offered, thus costing the district more than it could save by cutting sports programming.
Brasington added that the district can not depend on receiving any financial help from state sources or on raising taxed as he noted that if the district continues to lose revenue from students leaving they “can’t raise taxes fast enough to fill in the gaps.”
Brasington urged the school board to instead continue to grow programs that are successful in Troy including the district’s agriculture, STEAM, technology and drama programs and focus as much attention as possible on providing quality “individualized mass education.”
“To the extent that you can attract more students you can drive the revenue up,” Brasington said. “Our success, our survival will come from broadening our programs that we allow for our kids and doing a better job of reaching our individual kids and making them do well and I think we have a good staff to be able to do that.”
Brasington relayed that when it comes to providing students with a “diverse choice” of education within the district he believes Troy has a “good start...but we’ve got a lot more to do.”
“(It’s) not a Troy thing, this is going on all over the state,” he added. “We need to rise to the challenge here.”
Board member Darin Roy stated that the district must do “everything in our power” to stop the amount of kids going to charter schools from increasing or the district will not be able to keep or build educational programs because of financial trouble.
“We can not continue to have mass exoduses of groups of four and other children disappearing that all of a sudden cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.
“Darin is right, we have to do a better job at making people understand that the solutions we have are better and the test scores are better and the diversity from the programs that they can get from our online capabilities here are better than what some commercial program can offer them,” Brasington commented.
Brasington stated that ongoing movement of students to cyber schooling could lead to teacher furloughs and that in his opinion charter options are “not very good for the kids and very bad for public education in general.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.