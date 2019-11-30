Braving the cold for a cause

SAYRE BOROUGH – Volunteers braving the cold as part of Friday night’s annual Sleepout were able to huddle in a makeshift shelter that was a little different than the one used in years past. This one had three full walls – not half walls – and a roof.
“It will be nice if we get a little bit of bad weather, a little bit of wind,” said Sleepout team member Jennifer Joyce, as a group of volunteers gathered in and around the shelter.
For the past 17 years now, The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches has held the 24-hour event on the night of the Sayre Christmas Parade, with hopes that the large crowd that comes to the downtown to see the festive floats and Santa will also see their volunteers in the cold and donate money to help those in the community who might struggle to keep their homes warm. It’s the organization’s main fundraiser, with 50% of proceeds providing vouchers for housing and heating assistance, or other emergency needs. The remaining 50% is split between the Kids at Risk program that helps children in the Valley’s schools and the Valley Food Pantry.
“Although it’s freezing, it’s a warm feeling to know that we’re doing something that makes a difference for people in our community who are cold all of the time,” said Joyce.
Last year, The Bridge was able to get the area’s schools more involved in helping out as well through a sock drive, which the Athens Area School District won with the most donations. This year, utility boxes are set up outside of the shelter with the Athens, Sayre, Waverly, and Epiphany schools each trying to collect the most gently used pants or new underwear.
“We have a big collection already,” said team member Cindy Jones.
Sleepout team member Kim Paul said many local church youth groups were also taking part in this year’s fundraiser.
“It’s been fun,” she said.
The Sleepout will continue until 3 p.m. today outside of Guthrie’s Desmond Street practice. Those looking to support The Bridge after the Sleepout can mail donations to P.O. Box 202 in Sayre.
