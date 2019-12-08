Breakfast with Santa at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

SAYRE — Valley-goers made their way over to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria on Saturday to enjoy some breakfast and photos with Santa.
According to Guthrie Food and Nutrition Director Kyle McDuffee, this event has taken place for over 35 years and has been a part of the Valley’s local history.
“It started way back with current mayor Henry Farley was the director here and we started putting this event together where the funds would go towards different areas that we would select,” stated McDuffee. “As time went and the event got bigger and bigger, we formed a Christmas Breakfast with Santa committee of members throughout the organization to put this event together every year. We start about three months for preparations and it’s awesome.”
McDuffee has been a part of the event’s growing process and it is an enjoyable event to hold each year for him.
“It is all about community and that is what we like to do,” related McDuffee. “To build it and watch it grow over the years and to know there is actual history behind this, it is amazing. It is actually amazing.”
McDuffee went on to say that the event is special in the area because of the happiness the kids have along with a theme each year.
“We do themes and this year we are doing a conductor theme, we have a conductor here. Some years we have a snowman theme, but the uniqueness of everything is that the kids are just so happy and this is what it is about — it is about the kids.”
Proceeds from the event benefited the Mark Stensager Human Service Fund, which provides financial assistance to Guthrie employees, patients, and community members in times of need.
