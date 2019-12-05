TROY — Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School will be under new leadership in the 2020-2021 school year as current Principal Dr. Allison Polly has announced her resignation and Daniel Brenner has been hired for the role.
Brenner has been serving as Troy Jr./Sr. High School’s assistant principal and athletic director since 2017. He is a graduate of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana where he received both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in engineering and technology education.
Before moving to Troy, Brenner taught computer aided design, robotics, applied technology, engineering, and computer programming as a high school teacher in Anchorage, Alaska and served as a department head and curriculum writer for the Anchorage School District.
Brenner and his wife Diane, an English teacher, moved to Pennsylvania in 2017 where he earned a principal certification from Pennsylvania State University.
Brenner is also a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Elementary and Secondary School Principals, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Pi Lambda Theta Education Honor Society and Epsilon Pi Tau: Gamma Rho Chapter, an International Honor Society for professions in technology.
Brenner stated that as he prepares to move into his new role as high school principal next school year, he does so with excitement and eagerness to use his experience in the district to continue to strengthen the Troy community.
“My experience serving as athletic director and assistant principal will certainly help to inform my new role as high school principal. Serving both roles has given me a unique opportunity to connect with and learn from many people,” he stated. “One thing that I have always found unique about Troy is the welcoming nature of our community. When I began as a new assistant principal, and athletic director, I felt welcomed. Now as I begin to transition into a new role, I feel a similar sense of warmth, this time, with added responsibility. I know the community is trusting me to lead the high school, and I intend to do this with integrity and care. I look forward to providing leadership and embracing the knowledge of those who surround me.”
“I am proud to live and work in Troy,” Brenner continued. “Troy (and our great neighbors) exhibit a dedication to creating well prepared students who demonstrate integrity in school and in life. The staff in our district consistently display a strong sense of professionalism and dedication to our learners. Families do everything in their power to prepare children for the challenges of life. The community goes above and beyond to support our students. We come together daily to create a strong #OneTeamTroy. I look forward to working with everyone as we continuously strive to improve and make our school and our community a little stronger every day.”
