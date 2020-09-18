Brewfest to "uncap" for a second year at Alparon Park

Alparon Park is preparing for its second annual Uncork, Uncap, Unwind Brew and Wine Festival to pour in this weekend.
The event will feature a Jeep show, live music from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and classic rock by Still Kickin from 1:30 until 5:30 p.m., a corn hole tournament, pumpkin chucking, Beach Towel Volleyball (which organizer Cathy Jenkins assured is “sure to make you laugh”) and food and beverage vendors offering wine, beer and hard cider tasting and more.
Jenkins stated that all proceeds from the event will help support Alparon Park, a non-profit organization and “maintain the Park for the community.”
All vendors will be social distanced, according to Jenkins, who said that the event will be spread out in the park’s lower meadow “where people can enjoy without being in crowded areas.” Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will also be made available.
“This event is smaller than the fair and it allows for room to space the vendors and events apart from each other,” Jenkins commented.
Tickets to attend the festival will be sold for $20 per ticket at the festival’s gate. Admission will include a tasting glass and the opportunity to win prizes.
More information can be found at the Uncork, Uncap and Unwind festival’s Facebook page.
