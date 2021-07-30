Nicholas T. Williams was selected as the 2O21 recipient of the Brian R. Shaner Memorial Scholarship. He is the 35th recipient of the scholarship, which is provided annually to a senior at Troy High School in memory of Brian Shaner. The scholarship was presented at the Troy High School awards ceremony.
Nicholas has excelled academically and athletically throughout the duration of his Troy High School career. He was valedictorian of his graduating class and historian of the National Honor Society. He took sociology and speech classes at Mansfield University.
He received many awards at graduation including the 700 Club Award in both SAI Subjects, the Troy High School Class of 2021 Scholarship Award, the US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award, the Troy Rotary Top Ten Award, the Troy High School Class of 2021Rotary Youth Leadership Award, and the United Nations Community Service Award.
Nick was also a varsity letterman in basketball, football, soccer and track. He was a member of the NTL All-American basketball team. He participated in the Interact Club, Environmental Club and the Scholarship Challenge.
In his community, Nick was an American Red Cross blood drive volunteer, participated in the Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Program and was a volunteer coach for the Troy Youth Basketball Camp.
The Brian R. Shaner annual scholarship was begun in 1987 in memory of Brian, who was killed in a sledding-automobile accident. At that time, Brian was a freshman at Troy Senior High School. He was interested in pursuing a career in engineering, mathematics or science. Therefore, the scholarship is to advance study in these fields.
This year’s scholarship, in the amount of $2,500, is to be used for tuition at a professionally accredited four-year college or university, leading to a degree in engineering, science, or mathematics. In the faIl, Nicholas will attend the Pennsylvania State University where he will major in Engineering.
