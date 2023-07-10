TOWANDA — Reconstruction will continue this week on the Route 220 bridge approximately 1.6 miles northeast of the intersection with Route 3009/Burlington Turnpike and approximately 0.6 mile southwest of the intersection with Route 2027/South Main Street.
Drivers can expect to continue to use the temporary roadway until August, weather permitting.
The bridge replacement project, which is expected to be completed in October, includes includes removal of existing culvert, construction of a precast concrete box culvert over a tributary to Towanda Creek, milling and placement of scratch and wearing course between Monroeton and Towanda and protective fence and new sign placement in Ulster and New Albany.
