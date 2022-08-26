TOWANDA — Bradford County has grown accustomed to bridge repair, and that yearly trend doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.
Six bids to renovate local bridges were presented during the Bradford County Commissioners meeting at the courthouse in Towanda on Thursday.
A total of 52 bridges are in Bradford County, with three of them needing repair soon. The bridges set for renovations are: bridge No. 4 located on Rabbit Valley Road in Asylum Township, bridge No. 12 on Smith Road in Franklin Township, and bridge No. 45 on South Avenue in Canton Township.
The probable cost of the repairs came in at just over $264,000. A pair of companies put in bids lower than the estimate, with M.R. Dirt coming in with the lowest bid at $237,692.03, while Lycoming Supply was next at $260,812.
Another notable bidder was Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, which bid $313,665. SVCC has worked on Bradford County bridges in the past and received high praise from the commissioners.
While accepting a low bid is important to the county, the quality of work and the company with the best track record is also a top priority. Each bid will be reviewed before a final decision is made in the near future.
The commissioners then shifted focus to tax reductions that were approved. Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart, both located in Sayre, will see reduced rates at a value of $4 million and $6 million, respectively, much to the dismay of commissioner Doug McLinko.
“While mom and pop businesses were closing during COVID, Lowe’s and Walmart are asking for tax reductions,” McLinko scorned. “This should make the taxpayer mad. I mean, where else do you get children’s clothing? Walmart. That parking lot is always packed.”
“This [tax reduction] is court ordered, so there’s no getting out of it. What else are you going to do? Tax reductions are usually great, but not for people who are handed a golden spoon during a hard time.”
Fellow commissioner John Sullivan echoed McLinko.
“The big losers here are the school districts,” said Sullivan.
Another concern raised at the meeting was the certification program for Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency volunteers. Increased requirements are now taking shape for first responders who volunteer their time to help negate any type of natural or man-made disaster.
The former course load completed no longer counts towards the new PEMA certification program, which will put a significant burden on the volunteers. The commissioners are hopeful the new program will not deter current volunteers and went on to recognize their importance in dire times.
On a positive note, commissioner Daryl Miller recognized Erika Severson, a DRO Enforcement officer, for receiving the Mary Kunkel Award of Excellence from the Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania. Kunkel, who was the Director at Carbon County Courts, passed away in 2016.
The commissioners also acknowledged August as Child Support Enforcement Awareness month.
