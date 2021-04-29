Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 187 in Windham Township.
The bridge, which carries Route 187 over a tributary to Wappasening Creek, is located approximately 1.7 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 1049 (Leraysville Road) and approximately .18 miles southeast of the intersection with New York State Route 282/New York state line.
On Monday, the contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, will begin shoulder reconstruction in preparation of the bridge replacement. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Once the shoulder is completed, motorists can expect single lane conditions controlled with temporary traffic signals.
The contractor will remove the existing bridge and construct a new single-span composite box beam bridge. Additional work includes new drainage, rock placement, guide rail upgrades, paving, and associated roadway approach work.
Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the primary contractor for this $1.9 million bridge replacement project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
