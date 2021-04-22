A portion of Lower Mountain Road in Canton Borough will be closed beginning on Monday as a bridge replacement project is scheduled to bring construction to the area.
A press release published by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Wednesday stated that Lower Mountain Road will be closed from the intersection with Route 14 to approximately .54 miles southeast of the intersection with Sterling Hill Road in Canton Borough.
PennDOT announced that a detour will be put in place to direct traffic around the road closure using Route 14, Route 414, Gleason Road, Government Road and Church Road.
PennDOT stated that the bridge replacement project is estimated to total $681,380 and is expected to be completed on Dec. 28, 2021, pending weather conditions.
Construction on the bridge will be completed by Rylind Construction Company and will include the removal of a portion of the existing bridge and replacement with a single span prestressed spread box beam bridge, newly constructed roadway approaches, reinforced soil slopes, tree plantings, and cement concrete sidewalks, according to PennDOT.
Individuals can stay up to date on major roadway conditions free of charge, 24 hours a day by visiting www.511PA.com.
