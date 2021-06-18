Bridge thought lost to flood surprises workers during replacement

A Kellogg Road bridge in Monroe Township thought to have been completely destroyed and washed away during the flooding of 2018 ended up being found – at least half of it – buried in the creek bed as crews from Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp. were starting work on a replacement, according to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams.
“The northern span basically disintegrated with the velocity of the material that was coming down,” Williams told the Bradford County Planning Commission during Tuesday’s meeting. “We just assumed that the southern span did the same thing.”
However, as crews began work in the area, they found the other half beneath 2 feet of gravel.
“It was there and mostly intact, which was incredible.” Williams said.
The bridge dates back to the 1920s, according to Williams, and featured two spans coming off of a central pier.
“The southern span looks like when the abutment failed, it rotated and dumped directly into a scour hole that would have opened up on the downstream side,” he said.
The county met with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday to get clearance for the additional excavation that would be required in the creek bed for cleanup, which is expected to begin Monday and add an additional week to the project.
“The rebar and debris has to be removed,” Williams said. “Anything that we uncover that is steel has to come out. Concrete rubble can stay as long as it’s not going to interfere with any of the construction. So they are bringing in a large excavator shearer that will be here on Monday, and that will just munch a lot of that stuff up and they’ll get it out of there. Then, whatever is left, as long as it is contained at least 12 inches below the stream bed, then we are OK.”
The bridge replacement is a $2,467,910 project that will be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is expected to be complete before the end of the year.
Williams stressed the importance of this project moving forward.
“Based on what happened down there with the folks we had that got washed in the storm, out of the house into the trees, and the helicopter rescues that took place … that is a significant bridge from a public safety standpoint because without it, there’s only one way in and one way out, and the other end sees just as much high water as the northern end,” he said. “Without a secondary means of ingress and egress, we could experience a similar safety situation.”
