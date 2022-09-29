Practices begin at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the community hall. Anyone interested in joining the chorus or doing a special act should attend. All are welcome. For more information, call Dianne at (616) 450-9384 or Kathy (570) 731-4162. Note new showtime: one weekend only, Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.