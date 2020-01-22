Bringing color to the community through collaboration

With visual artist Annemarie Zwack set to return to the H. Austin Snyder Elementary School as an artist in residence this spring, art teacher Laura Prescott is hoping the school can come together with Guthrie to potentially help create, and at least showcase the collaborative murals that students will be putting together.
Last year’s mural, which is featured outside of the school’s main office, was a creation of the sixth grade students, according to Prescott. However, as she presented to the Sayre School Board Monday, this year’s project will be able to incorporate contributions from all grade levels.
Zwack has worked with students in different parts of the world including the Dominican Republic and, most recently, Thailand. With that experience, Prescott believed she would be the perfect person to coordinate this project with Guthrie, especially with its Nurses Without Borders program that has brought families from across the world to Sayre.
“Why is this my goal? One of my reasons is that the Guthrie hospital is an important part of the Sayre community. Many of our students were born there, it’s where they go when they’re sick. … It’s someplace that they know very well,” said Prescott. “I’d also like to showcase and collaborate the artistic talents of the Sayre Area School District students as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Guthrie hospital.”
Coming together with a healthcare organization such as Guthrie is also important to Prescott because of the time she spent in Arnot Ogden’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and then Rochester, with her son who was born with three heart defects.
“I can vividly remember what that was like. One thing that really helped me get through that was the art in Rochester. … So I’d like to create something beautiful for the Sayre community in the Guthrie hospital,” she said.
Prescott first became connected with Zwack after attending a Bradford County Regional Arts Council meeting, where she felt a connection with the artist’s work.
“There was just something about her that I connected with,” she explained. “I was excited that I got to work with her last year and am excited again for this year.”
As school officials reach out to the health care organization, Prescott added, “I think it’s important for the community to get involved in doing this project because it is something they will remember for years to come and will be able to enjoy for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.