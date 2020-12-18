Bringing holiday hope at home

Scouts from local Troop 4049 usually travel to Lebanon County this time of year to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans laid to rest in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
This year, however, the scouts weren’t able to take their annual trip to Fort Indiantown Gap and discovered a new way to bring hope right in their home county.
Barb Brown, leader of Troop 4049, explained that instead of laying wreaths, her scouts brought holiday cheer to individuals at the Endless Mountains Mission Center by hosting a Christmas party.
Brown stated that the scouts were able to cook meals and spend time with other children currently living at the mission center as well as give the EMMC gifts and school supplies.
A “great time” was had by all, according to Brown, who said that the party gave the scouts the opportunity to lend a helping hand to others in their community and learn to empathize with others.
“We as a society tend to think of ourselves and what we want or need. This gives the scouts the opportunity to help others and see what others may be going through,” Brown commented. “Each of us has something to share whether it is material things, a skill or talent, or just our time and someone can always use what we can give.”
EMMC Executive Director Tammie Storrs said the Christmas party was a “super happy blessed time for children and their parents.”
“It truly is children even showing us as adults what love and care can do,” she stated.
“Being a community benefit organization, it takes the interest of the community to keep the mission going. For the scouts to reach out and show love and care to those that may not have the love and care and provisions that they have is giving hope and a purpose and strength to believe and go on knowing life will get better,” she continued. “Hope is the word. And for the scouts to feel that they can be used in their lives at their ages to bring that hope will give them the knowledge to know that they too at even a young age can be used greatly.”
