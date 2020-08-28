TOWANDA BOROUGH – The chainsaws were revving around the north side of the Bradford County Courthouse Thursday after a rotted branch fell from one of the property’s tall oaks during the overnight hours, causing the tree to lean toward Main Street.
Prompted by concerns for public safety, especially with storms forecasted through the night Thursday and into today, county officials moved forward with cutting the tree down with the help of Zacchaeus Tree Co.
According to county Maintenance Director Rod Manley, a tree inspection had been scheduled for Friday before the branch had fallen, exposing some of the rot inside.
“The only damage that it (the branch) caused to the building was that a camera got knocked off. See that hanging there?” Manley explained. “There was very minimal damage.”
“That’s dangerous stuff right there,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added, given the tree’s location in the downtown of Towanda Borough.
The county will soon have the other oak tree on the southwestern corner of the property inspected, which will help guide how they move forward.
The key, according to McLinko and Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, is to make sure they can maintain a visual balance to the front of the county’s property – and that could include removing the other oak.
“We’ll replant with those trees if we can, as big as we’re able to replant in there,” Miller explained.
Both Miller and Manley didn’t know how old the tree was, but planned to find out once they could check out its rings.
Some of the tree cookies – or cross sections of the trunk – will be saved in the courthouse as mementos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.