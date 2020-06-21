Bringing the community together with light

SAYRE BOROUGH — Biodegradable water lanterns floated across part of Island Pond Saturday evening with various messages of hope and in memory of loved ones as many looked on from the pond’s banks.
The Water Lantern Float was organized by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council as a way of bringing the community together and spreading the message of friendship and healing.
This event was much different than the original one the arts council was talking about in February, which would have included vendors, food and music, according to BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost.
“Then, of course, March 16 came and everything for everybody changed,” she said, reflecting on the impact of COVID-19.
Poost noted that the arts council hopes future events will be a “more robust celebration of community connection” in line with the original plans.
“Tonight, we come together simply to float our lanterns upon this pond in a simple evening of coming together, connecting and healing,” Poost continued in her opening remarks. “While the future ahead is still unclear, we remember – like this lantern – that life can be fragile. Life bounces upon the waves of the unknown, but life is light and life is beauty. We float these lanterns tonight with kindness, some in memory of people we have lost, some full of life and hope, some simply for the beauty of fire on water. We do so together as a community, as brothers, as sisters connected by the act of gathering, we share a moment with one another on this summer solstice.”
Money raised through the sale of lanterns helped support the BCRAC’s historic theaters.
