SAYRE BOROUGH — An effort to redevelop the Sayre Area School District Alumni Association kicked off Friday with a gathering at the Sayre Historical Society full of memories and Redskin pride.
School board member Erin Wayman told the crowd in attendance that it was an exciting time, with the association having been inactive for several decades.
The effort is meant to re-engage alumni with what’s going on in the school district while also providing opportunities for networking for both alumni and students who could benefit from their guidance for future success, she explained.
“We were feeling that the alumni was out there and they want to know what’s going on with the school district, that they want to get back involved with the school district, and we want them to know what’s going on, we want them to be re-engaged with the district. It’s really about joining the community back together,” said Wayman.
Those in attendance were given cards to fill with their contact information for future outreach, and Wayman encouraged Friday’s participants to let other alumni know about the association as well.
“The biggest thing is just being engaged and being there to support the students, helping them to be great members of society like our alumni have become, sharing their stories and their achievements with being a Sayre grad,” she added.
The two-and-a-half hour kick-off also featured hors d’oeuvres, a basket and 50/50 raffle, a look back into the Sayre Area School District’s history with local historian Jim Nobles, and the induction of multi-sport coach Richard Schmidt II into the Robert B. Redman Coaches Wall of Fame (The Review will have much more about his induction in Sunday’s edition).
“As we roll out more activities and you spread the word, we’re excited for what we can do to support our students and the school district as a whole,” said Wayman. “It’s really for the benefit of the community and to bring the community back together.”
