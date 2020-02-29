During Monday’s Sayre School Board meeting, two young Snyder H. Austin Elementary students came before the board to request that they visit and judge their hallway decorating contest. The competition was inspired by the book Huggly’s Snow Day, authored by Tedd Arnold, which details a young monster’s first big snow.
Some of the prominent scenes were recreated in the hallways, with the cave and snow fort being favorites. The snowman was recreated so many times, it rivaled the number of snowflakes.
Austyn Stedge and Carter Bleiler both came prepared and delivered great speeches in an effort to sway the board. The board agreed to judge their hallways after the meeting, with the hallway of Ms. Shaw, Mrs. Weber, and Mrs. Paris coming out on top in a close decision.
