'Broken' EMS business model risks safety net, officials say

Lancaster, PA — A Lancaster EMS ambulance with emergency flashing lights responds to emergency dispatch.

 The Center Square/George Sheldon

The financial status quo of providing emergency services has gone under, with the reimbursements made to ambulance services not covering the cost of operating the vehicles.

Officials argue the EMS system isn’t sustainable anymore, putting the medical safety net at risk.

