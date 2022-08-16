MONROETON — A Monroeton bar had its grand opening Saturday with a free pig roast dinner for its many patrons.
The Brown Jug held its opening festivities at its location on 73 Thrasher Lane with many community members in attendance.
Owners Hans and Heather Heyer were serving a variety of food such as baked beans and potato and macaroni salads to go with the pulled pork dinner. The couple were all smiles as attendees were enjoying the venue and its food, cold drinks and welcoming atmosphere.
Heather stated that the sales process took about eight months and the remodeling of the facility took around three and a half months. She also said that people can bring their kids for some family fun until around 7 p.m.
“Everything is going good and we are very pleased,” said Hans. “It feels great to finally get it up and running, and we have received a lot of positive feedback from the community.”
The business serves a variety of classic bar food until 7 p.m. that includes hamburgers, cheesesteaks, fries and boneless wings.
The bar is open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday thru Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to its Facebook page. The Brown Jug can be called at (570) 485-5269.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
