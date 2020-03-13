This was the scene of fast spreading brush fire in Franklin Township on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at approximately 5:30 p.m. adjacent to Franklin Road, near the intersection of McNeal Road. Fire crews from Monroeton and Franklindale responded to the scene.
Latest News
- Commissioners applaud DOH move to help EMS providers
- Canton borough closes curtain on administrator ordinance issue
- ‘We can’t control what comes through the back door’
- Stocks surge on Wall Street; Dow jumps 800 points, or 4%
- Big city, big worry: New Yorkers fret as bustling city slows
- Coronavirus concerns shutter schools across Pennsylvania
- Virus darkens stages, silences orchestras across the US
- The Latest: Spain orders 1st mandatory lockdown for 60,000
Most Popular
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.