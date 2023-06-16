Bubbles boost playtime for Canton head start

CANTON — Canton kids had some fun with a classic playtime activity outdoors.
A Bubble Party was held for students of the Canton 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. for the month of May. Their classroom was decorated with bubbles and they watched bubble music videos.
The party’s outside activities included kids playing with bubble wands and a bubble blowing machine. On the playground, several bubble stations where available for kids to create their own bubbles. Children were running and jumping to catch all of the bubbles that they could.
The event came to fruition when students achieved a classroom reward that allowed them to vote for a special class activity. The special reward is part of the classroom’s activities involving Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. The framework of PBIS seeks to encourage positive behavior and promote social and emotional wellness that supports children and their families.
The classroom seeks to support “students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health,” according to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. “When implemented with fidelity, PBIS improves social emotional competence [and] academic success.”
Each month, kids work to earn stars with each one inspiring them to “Be Safe, Be Kind, and Be Responsible.” If a child obtains all three stars, they can wear their Head Start Hero cape. They also get a sticker for their personal sticker sheet. When they get three stickers, one goes on the classroom reward chart. The entire class earns a reward if all children place a sticker on the reward chart.
When the classroom reward was bestowed, the children finally had the chance to vote for a special class activity. Ultimately, the kids decided to have the big Bubble Party to celebrate their big achievement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.