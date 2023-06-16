Bubbles boost playtime for Canton head start

Children enrolled in the Canton 1 head start classroom are seen enjoying their Bubble Party. Pictured from left: Jayden, Octavius, Lane, Sophia, Alex, Lewis, Joey, Paisley, Rosie and Elias.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

CANTON — Canton kids had some fun with a classic playtime activity outdoors.

A Bubble Party was held for students of the Canton 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. for the month of May. Their classroom was decorated with bubbles and they watched bubble music videos.