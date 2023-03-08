Budget negotiations will determine fate of shrinking rebate program for older Pennsylvanians

Fewer and fewer older Pennsylvanians are receiving property tax rebates from a popular state program because lawmakers haven’t updated the income limits to qualify in over a decade.

 For Spotlight PA/Daniel Fishel
HARRISBURG — An upcoming federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security benefits could shake up a state program that helps older and disabled Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes.