TOWANDA — Bright pink abounds in Bradford County through October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month spurs local businesses to sport pink cups, area teams to don pink socks and citizens to purchase pink ribbons — but a local woman has inspired Futures Community Support Services to funnel their financial support of individuals fighting the disease to where she says it matters most — research.
Futures’ Towanda location set out to take part in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by selling pink awareness ribbons to employees to donate money to former employee Tracy Miller, of Towanda, a breast cancer survivor who is currently battling stage four metastatic cancer.
Miller flipped the tables however when she suggested that the money be donated to two organizations that utilize 100 percent of profit for cancer research, METAvivor and Metup, instead of herself.
Miller has recently returned from the Stage IV Stampede, an event held by METAvivor to fight for a cure for cancer in Washington D.C., with a deep passion for educating individuals about the need to support those battling cancer in the most useful ways, largely, through donations being used for research to find a cure.
Miller stated that only 19 percent of money donated to widely known cancer related non-profit organizations is contributed to research, with only 2 percent being dedicated to research for often fatal metastatic cancer.
“Awareness does not save your life and then we talk about prevention. I have a little bit of a hard time with that too because if we knew what prevented cancer we would know what caused it,” she said.
Miller stated that cancer research, especially clinical trials, take a large amount of time and money but that she is dedicated to advocating for them not only for her sake but for the men and women around her.
“Probably nothing that I do will make a difference for me but it might for my daughter’s, it might for my grandbabies, it might for any of you in this room and that to me is a way of not letting this cancer define my life. It’s letting me define it, using it for a purpose,” Miller said, adding that she hopes she can use the trials she has been through to help others and create a legacy of love with her life.
Miller shared that watching her community rally around her through a benefit in August and now through Futures’ fundraiser that is providing money she can pass forward has helped give her a perspective of joy even through hardship.
“It’s been very humbling and one thing that going through tragedy or loss or something hard in your life for me makes me see is all the good in the world; because all we ever see is all the bad and there’s so many good people.”
Virginia Pearce, Quality Assurance Specialist at Futures and friend of Miller said the company first decided to donate to a local individual battling cancer and knew of Miller, and is now happy to support her through donating to research organizations at her request.
“We just fell in love with her and how could you not,” Pearce commented of Miller. “It’s just been wonderful.”
Futures will continue to collect donations to be given toward cancer research until Nov. 1. Anyone interested in donating is asked to contact Pearce at (570) 485-5451.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.