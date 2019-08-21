Building on tradition

SAYRE — As details continue to come together for Sayre Area High School’s homecoming celebration next month, school board member Erin Wayman announced Monday that long-time teacher and coach Richard Schmidt will be this year’s Robert B. Redman Coaches Wall of Fame honoree.
Wayman said Schmidt was a multi-sport coach who started in the ‘70s, and returned to coaching in the ‘90s.
“We hope people will come out to support him,” she said.
Homecoming is scheduled for Sept. 14, with a parade through Sayre’s downtown to begin at 4:30 p.m. and a tailgate with food to follow at the high school before the football game against Montgomery, Redman Wall of Fame recognition and the crowning of this year’s homecoming queen.
The night before, there will be a social gathering at the Sayre Historical Society, which Wayman described as a kick-off event to welcome alumni back into the district.
“We’re really reaching out to as many alumni as we can to come to that event and learn about the great things that are going on in our district,” she said. “We hope that we’ll get a great turnout at that event.”
Wayman said they will release an exact time for the event at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.