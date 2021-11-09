Building Outreach Opportunities holds volunteer appreciation banquet

Building Outreach Opportunities wrapped up another successful Halloween season with a volunteer appreciation banquet to thank their many volunteers for sharing their time and talents with the organization.
Volunteers received recognition in a variety of areas, from participation in all of this year’s fundraisers to perfect attendance on haunted house nights. The banquet also included door prizes donated by local businesses. This year Child Hunger Outreach Partners reports that they will be able to feed over 4,100 children with the funds raised through the haunted house, in addition to the donations of non-perishable food items that were collected each night of the haunted house. A portion of this year’s funds will also be dedicated to the Austin Cook Homeless Contingency Fund, with a goal to open a second homeless shelter in the county. Volunteer Executive Director Mary Sturdevant, who also serves as the county’s housing specialist, stated that there are currently over forty households who are street homeless and are on a waiting list for emergency shelter and rapid rehousing services in Bradford County.
“The need for emergency shelter and more affordable housing is very real,” she said.
“It takes a village to help this event be this successful,” said Sturdevant. “Without the support of our volunteers and community and corporate sponsors, it just wouldn’t be possible.”
Special thanks goes out to the many local businesses who sponsored the volunteer shirts, donated pumpkins for the free kid’s craft activities, and donated items for the basket raffle, which helped raise the funds for C.H.O.P.
“This was an amazing haunted house this year!” said event organizer David Sturdevant. “Over 70 volunteers came together to make this and our other community events happen over the past year.”
BOO, Inc. has several more community events coming up, including a Christmas Bazaar and Craft Show being held on Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
“Many people have asked if our special Easter Egg Hunt will be back next year, and the answer is a definite YES,” he added.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or be a vendor at upcoming events can email: buildingoutreachopportunities@yahoo.com, or visit the website at www.BOOinc.org for information.
