ROME TOWNSHIP – The Bumpville Bible Church will be holding an educational series on the reality of Satan and the paranormal starting next month.
Pastor Benjamin P. Miller said that he hopes this will be the second year of an annual series of classes where he finds scripture that pertains to a topic. Last year, he held a series for the first time which was based on the topic of addiction in the bible.
In the first series, Miller taught scripture that mentions addiction and led a discussion afterwards about how to apply the scripture to their lives.
Although he has other ideas in store for future series, he decided to have this next one based on Satan and the paranormal because of the modern contemporary approach to topics such as aliens, witches, and ghosts in media when they used to be considered taboo and demonic.
“This series will provide an in-depth look and discussion of these alternative practices that are very tempting during this time of confusion and fear. This study will show how, or if, such practices can be reconciled with the Bible,” said Parishioner Greg Wood.
The Bumpville Bible Church will be discussing the following questions at 6 p.m. on Sunday evenings:
March 7 – Do you have a guardian angel?
March 21– Is Satan real?
March 28 – Who or what are demons?
April 11 – Are there ghosts in the bible?
April 18 – Are UFOs and aliens real?
April 25 – What does the bible say about wizards and witches?
The series will be posted to the Bumpville Bible Church YouTube channel about a week after each session for those who are staying at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether or not Satan is a real entity rather than an idea may be one of the largest discussions as it challenges all of scripture.
“A big thing now is that a lot of people want to say that Satan is just a personification of evil, but the bible doesn’t talk that way about Satan at all; it talks about him as a real person. In scripture, he’s a fallen angel – an angel who rebelled against God – and so we’re tackling these things that people have interpreted from things that they’ve encountered through a biblical lense because the bible describes many things that people attribute to ghosts, aliens, or demonic activity,” Miller said.
He noted that another example of this shift is that people no longer recognize angelic and devilish skies as described in the bible; when people think they see a UFO, they get caught up in the idea of unknown alien life rather than attributing all life and creation to God.
Rather than suggesting people should fear the paranormal, Miller suggests that people should consider the likely possibility that the UFO they saw was actually something mundane like a military plane.
Miller said that there is only one story about ghosts in all of scripture: 1 Samuel 28 CEV, where Saul calls on a witch to speak with Samuel’s ghost about the battle with the Philistines.
This series will explore unknowns such as whether ghosts are spirits of real people that are still here on earth, whether they’re tricks to the human eye, demons pretending to be spirits, or a combination of those possibilities.
“I’ll be teaching using what I’ve found in the scripture and our conversation will be based on that,” Miller said.
Witches and wizards are a hot topic according to Miller since Wicca is a fast-growing religion in the United States.
“There’s been a lot more interest from media and movies in recent years about witches and witchcraft, so I thought it’d be good to look at the bible’s take on those things, how God views them, and why they would be considered evil,” he said.
He explained that the bible clearly advises people to stay away from witches and witchcraft in that it is “man’s attempt to control his reality instead of or without God” with spells and sermons.
“The only person who can actually make nature do what he wants is God. He spoke, and it came into existence. Witchcraft is inadvertently against God’s authority over the universe,” he said.
Miller said that those practicing witchcraft today are likely not going against the word of God on purpose, and that will be the value of the discussion. He noted that there’s a lot to tackle under topics like these since modern day witchcraft connects to demonic activity in terms of psychic mediums who try to make contact with the dead.
