Burgess replaces Ballenstedt on Athens Township board

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Alan Burgess took his oath of office Wednesday evening with an open mind for what awaits him now as a member of the Athens Township Supervisors.
Through his appointment, Burgess will finish out the remaining year of the term vacated by George Ballenstedt, who decided to step down from the board of supervisors after having served since April 2014.
In an earlier statement, Ballenstedt said there were various factors that contributed to his decision to step down, including time with family, increasing responsibilities with the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, new goals and interests, and a potential move into central Pennsylvania.
In an earlier interview, Ballenstedt summarized his time on the board by saying, “It’s been awesome.”
Reflecting on why he wanted to become involved, Burgess, the former owner of the Railhouse, said, “I spent my 10 years in business in Waverly there and now that I’m not working so hard on my own private business I thought I’d give back a little of my time.”
Burgess said his first meeting with the board came with few surprises since he has attended many others over the years, and that it felt good to be able to give back to his community in this way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.