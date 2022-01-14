Burglar faces felony charges for Athens Borough break-ins

ATHENS BOROUGH — Felony burglary charges have been filed against 42-year-old Adam J. Pettit, who allegedly broke into and robbed two residences in Athens Borough on Dec. 27, 2021, according to the Athens Borough Police.
Residents of a building on the 200 block of Bridge Street said a motion alarm on their security camera system was activated and footage showed Pettit walking with a flashlight as he rummaged through personal belongings and tried to enter their garage and house. Pettit also appeared on security footage of a Central Avenue residence that had its detached garage broken into and a large toolbox containing clothes was stolen, according to court documents.
Another resident on Central Avenue alleged that a man was driving a black Chevy Malibu on the avenue earlier in the day and it was later parked in front of the 100 block of Chestnut Street. The witness pulled over next to the vehicle and called police, who identified the man as Pettit. There was a symbol on the back of Pettit’s sweatshirt that was identical to one worn by the man in the footage from Bridge Street, police said.
When officers pulled up, Pettitt immediately walked away and into a house on the 200 block of South Main Street and was found in the hallway of the second floor. Pettit emptied his pockets and handed the items to a child, who then handed them to police that included someone else’s driver’s license, a AAA card, a Visions Credit Union membership card and a black pouch containing a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, court documents showed.
As he was placed into police custody, Pettit admitted to stealing the items and officers saw two gas cans and a large tool box matching the description of the stolen one inside the Malibu, police said.
Pettit faces charges that include two counts of felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation and no person present, two counts of felony criminal trespass: enter structure, two counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
