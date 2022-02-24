RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a burglar responsible for stealing numerous items including $5,000 and jewelry from a home in Ridgebury Township.
Police were contacted about the burglary on Centerville Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to the police report. Someone entered the home with no forced entry and proceeded to take various items including a personal safe with $5,000 cash inside, jewelry, and personal documents. The stolen jewelry included a small gold piece with tiny diamonds, white gold with 5/6 diamonds, a Pewster ring with pearl clusters, a gold rope style family ring and a gold St. Christopher’s miraculous medal. An iPhone, HP laptop and power tools were also stolen from the house, according to the police report.
The suspect is currently unknown and the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186
