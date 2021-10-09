Burlington Halloween Parade plans complete

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The 75th Annual Burlington-West Burlington Halloween Parade will be held Thursday night, Oct. 28.
Floats will gather in a field outside Burlington and the parade will travel into Burlington, cross over Route 6 and up the Berwick Turnpike, according to Connie Craig, a parade organizer.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. with floats, marching units, antique cars, horses and emergency equipment participating in the event.
All floats, marching units and individuals should be present for tagging and line-up at 5:30 p.m. and float registration can be done early by emailing Connie Craig at jimconniec@hotmail.com or by calling (607) 725-1748.
Due to safety reasons, there will no longer be parking along the Burlington or Berwick Turnpike, so parking will be located in town and will be well lit and identified. Handicapped parking, with stickers only, will be permitted to park on the drive next to creek at the Dollar General.
The family of the late West Burlington-native Howard Smith will serve as parade marshals and the parade will feature musical performances from the North Penn Highlanders and the high school marching bands of Towanda and Troy.
Dale Harper will be the parade announcer and attendees will include representatives of the Troy Fair Queen Program and the Bradford County Dairy Promotion, the Bradford County Commissioners and District Attorney Al Ondrey.
The parade will end with a bake goods auction with proceeds that will fund future events.
Free cider and donuts will be served, while the Cosmic Crustacean food truck will take orders and hot dogs, hot cocoa and coffee will also be available.
The traditional 50 cent pieces will be handed out to all registered walkers and anyone wishing to contribute to the Burlington/West Burlington parade fund may do so by mail to Nanette Good 1129a Burlington Turnpike, Towanda, PA 18848
For more information, visit the parade’s Facebook page at Burlington-West Burlington Halloween Parade.
