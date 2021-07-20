Burning ordinance update being mulled in Towanda Borough

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Council will decide next month whether or not they want to update their burning ordinance after some new concerns were recently brought during their most recent meeting.
Resident Rosemary Hoffman, reading a letter on behalf of her son Jacob, shared his request for a ban on fire pits due to the close proximity of homes and the smoke that comes through his window at night and makes him feel ill.
“Some people have burned scrap wood, yard debris and pallets so that the fires seem more like bonfires,” he said in the letter, which had previously been sent to borough council members. “I and others suffer from chemical sensitivities and/or asthma.”
Citing the borough’s ordinance which defines a “recreational fire” as one that produces little or no smoke, odor or soot beyond the property line, is regularly tended to by an adult, are fully extinguished after, and is conducted responsibly with weather conditions to not create a nuisance or hazard to neighbors, he said many of the fires that have affected him in the past have not complied with the ordinance.
“I don’t have asthma,” Rosemary said. “It doesn’t bother me as much as it bothers my husband and my son. … How do you define that?”
They also questioned how the ordinance would be enforced at night, when Code Officer Jeremy Sluyter isn’t on duty, with concerns that calling the police would only escalate a situation and the difficulty of tracking smoke once the sun goes down.
Council President Mark Christini noted that the ordinance had been updated in 1996, 2000, 2010 and 2017, “all in attempts to get it tightened up.
“It’s a very difficult issue,” he added, while referencing how some elements of the ordinance aren’t easily enforceable. “I agree that it’s definitely not perfect and perhaps we need to take a fresh look.”
Some officials called for more education about the ordinance, believing that most people would better comply if they knew the parameters.
Former councilman and parking enforcement officer Keith Long said some residents he’s heard concerns from were able to resolve their issue with outreach to their neighbors.
“They haven’t had an issue since,” he said.
Rosemary said she’s also had success when it came to talking with neighbors who had recently moved in, but there are other instances that are more difficult to pinpoint.
According to police Chief Randy Epler, there are still some who try to burn garbage in a burn barrel or get away with burning trash in their fire pit.
“And we cite them,” he said.
One of the police department’s most recent burning cases involved someone trying to burn “green” wood that was freshly chopped down.
“They must have used four quarts of lighter fluid in an attempt to get three green sticks to catch fire, which didn’t happen,” Epler said.
In cases like these, he said there’s the challenge of changing someone’s mentality.
“As chief said, it’s education,” said Councilman Jim Lacek. “There’s going to be some people out there who will be defiant – it’s just human nature – but I think most people once they know the ordinance (will comply).”
Lacek also remarked how fewer people burn in the borough compared to when he was younger.
“I think there’s ways we can approach this without making them too mad,” he said.
However, Solicitor Fred Smith said the current ordinance was already drafted to be highly restrictive.
“With the close proximity of most properties to each other in the borough, it should really eliminate most fires, period,” he said. “There’s no way someone living 20 feet from someone else’s front door can have a fire on their property and prevent the smoke or odor or whatever from leaving the confines of their property. It has to be a perfect day, perfect conditions – no wind – perfect fuel and so forth if people have a chance of complying with the ordinance. I think the language is there and, if enforced, would eliminate open burning.”
The borough council will decide how to move forward next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.