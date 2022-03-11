RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A crash involving a school bus resulted in no injuries to its occupants in Ridgebury Township Wednesday.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:42 p.m. an Athens Area School District bus got stuck while traveling west up Thompson Hill Road and the rear of the bus ended up in the opposite lane of travel. A 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck heading in the opposite direction attempted to stop but was unable to avoid striking the bus.
The school bus had 13 students on board, but no injuries were reported, police said.
