Business owners voice code-related concerns after filing legal appeals against Canton Borough

CANTON — Codes became a spotlighted subject at Canton Borough Council’s April monthly meeting as two local business owners voiced concern about town policy after being involved in legal appeals against the borough.
Darren Roy, the owner of a communication business with a base in Canton, asked Canton Borough Council members to make town ordinances, resolutions and the like more accessible to residents and business owners, stating that he struggled to find accurate codes information after being issued a violation notice.
Roy, who said he has filed an appeal to a violation relating to snow removal issued to his business by Canton Borough and may be taking action through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, stated that much of the legal action between the borough and his business could be avoided if codes information was “readily available.”
Roy claimed that as of now, Canton Borough ordinances are difficult to find online as the codes website is not tied to the municipalities’ webpage and business owners must file requests under the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law to access borough resolutions.
The business owner also noted that he also experienced complications regarding Canton Borough’s zoning guidelines.
“It makes it cumbersome for us to get the information or to know and understand what we need to follow through and get,” Roy commented, adding that it “would make it a lot easier for us to operate the way everybody wants us to” if codes were made “readily public and fair across the board.”
“I’m just really surprised at how cumbersome it is and how much more additional time it takes even you local staff to get that information out and if it was right there right in front of us we could deal with it as it goes,” he continued. “We would love to meet whatever requirements we need to, as long as they’re clearly out there.”
Roy expressed that he feels it is difficult for Canton business owners to understand what guidelines, timelines, fees and costs they must abide by and that due to “miscommunication and slow communication,” including issues with mailed notices, he found it necessary to begin an appeal process, which is expensive.
While borough representatives state that Canton Borough Codes Enforcement Officer John Raub waives the fees for most violations if business owners correct the issues they are cited for, Roy commented that the tickets business owners receive do not instruct them to contact Raub, they note that fees will be compiled for every day the violation remains.
Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley stated that Canton Borough ordinances are online but that borough resolutions are not made public and aren’t usually posted on municipal webpages.
Seeley told Roy that in her 21 years as Canton’s administrator, 99% of people who buy property or rent businesses in town go to the borough office and ask for codes information, which she provides them in a letter.
“I give the information out as freely as I can, if I have to follow the Right to Know law for certain information I do,” she said.
Canton Borough Council President Michael Shultz asked if resolutions could be mailed to parties that would be affected by them and Seeley stated that she can “see what the standard is for resolutions” but hasn’t seen many other municipalities do that and that mailing resolutions would be difficult because she wouldn’t know which business or landlord would be affected by which resolutions.
Shultz also suggested the borough’s fee schedule be published online and Seeley stated that she’d look into it.
Alex Schrader, owner of Canton’s IHS Pizza and Sandwich Shop as well as multiple rental properties in the borough, stated that he has also been involved in a legal appeal with Canton Borough and shared opposition to the municipalities’ current system of handling codes violations.
Schrader stated that he received a $150 fine relating to snow removal this winter and it was the first time he has had a violation.
Schrader explained that he was “shocked” by the high cost of the fine and spoke to other local municipalities to see how they handle codes violations, where he found that many have “a whole different kind of outlook” on codes enforcement.
Schrader stated that other Bradford County municipalities he has spoken with give warnings before issuing fines and that the way Canton Borough’s codes enforcement is structured, Raub can choose to waive fines but that the decision is left up to him and if he chooses not to waive the cost the business owner must either pay the ticket or file an appeal, which he noted is “three times what I think seems to be an exuberant amount (of the fine).”
“Other boroughs don’t do it this way and I don’t feel as if it’s a very good policy and I’m really just asking council maybe look that over, we shouldn’t be going about sticking it to people,” Schrader said. “It doesn’t bring a welcoming vibe, it doesn’t make businesses want to come in.”
Councilman Chris Schrader told Alex Schrader that the dollar amount of the fines are set high “to get (citizen’s) attention” because individuals were not responding to warnings, and Alex Schrader suggested the borough deal with repeat offenders accordingly but do not fine others exorbitantly.
Seeley stated that Canton Borough’s violation ordinance was drafted from those of other municipalities, even if not the ones Schrader spoke to, and that the borough must be consistent and can not target specific violators as such action has “been a huge issue for us in the past.”
“It has to be consistent for us to follow these rules or it becomes a liability,” Seeley said. “Other boroughs do it this way and it’s working and I think it’s working for us.”
Shultz stated that Raub is researching other municipalities’ fee schedules and Jennings told Schrader that the issue can be discussed more in a Codes Committee meeting, which the business members present will be invited to.
