The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex sat empty this week with no animals, rodeos or famed Farm Show food to be found; but that didn’t keep Bradford County residents from taking part in the Commonwealth’s biggest annual celebration of agriculture.
While the Pennsylvania Farm Show was held in an online-only format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area FFA chapters made lemons into lemonade by competing in a new Farm Show competition, entering a statewide butter sculpture contest and more.
Students in Troy’s Food in Agribusiness class brought a little bit of Farm Show tradition into their classroom by competing in the Farm Show’s first ever virtual butter sculpture competition.
The Trojans created cows, pigs and tractors using only butter. Their sculptures were photographed and will be displayed on the Farm Show’s Facebook page where the community will choose a winner.
“With dairy being one of Pennsylvania’s largest industries, this gave students a great way to still participate from a distance and it tied in to our Food in Agribusiness class perfectly,” Troy agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Brooke Ostrander stated. “In class, we discussed how this project is also working to support our dairy farmers by using real butter.”
Canton FFA members also dove into virtual Farm Show fun as they entered a Farm Show photo contest and Samantha Morgan, Camille McRoberts and Aubree Route competed in a brand new public speaking competition that required them to perform a two-minute speech.
McRoberts earned second place for her speech, which described her experience demonstrating bat boxes with a team.
Morgan participated in the 2021 Farm Show in a particularly special way as she sang The National Anthem for the Pennsylvania FFA Mid-Winter Convention, which is held during the show each year.
Morgan explained that she was given the opportunity to sing The National Anthem after Canton Alumnus Cheyenne Bastion-Brown, who is serving as Pennsylvania FFA Treasurer this year, suggested she be chosen for the honor.
“I was so honored to be chosen to play a role in the event and very excited to help out with the state officer’s endeavors,” Morgan said.
Morgan stated that while she was “honored and flattered” to be picked to perform at the opening of the Mid-Winter Convention, the experience also challenged her to overcome a “fair share of nerves,” especially because it had to be recorded and shown in video format due to the convention being held virtually.
“I have never really shared my singing voice with many people, especially not as a recording. I was nervous to sing in front of a camera and nervous about what people would think of how I sounded, but extremely relieved when I found out that so many people enjoyed it,” she commented. “I feel like the impact that the song had on everyone who watched Convention made it all even more worthwhile than it already was.”
Morgan relayed that when she first heard the Farm Show would only be held online this year she was “disappointed, like many other people were,” especially for those students who would usually be celebrated for achievements at the convention, but that she is “glad that they are still finding ways to give us all the events we’re missing due to the pandemic.”
Bastian-Brown shared her experience with planning the Mid-Winter Convention as a state FFA officer as the Farm Show was moved to virtual format and said she felt the shift “really made this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just that more memorable.”
Bastian-Brown stated that while in a normal year she would be attending Farm Show contests, presentations, interviews and opening ceremonies as a state FFA officer, those opportunities were “few and far between” with the event being held online, but that “just having the opportunity to witness history being made is phenomenal.”
The Canton alumnus also pointed out that though the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show was much different than ever before, it still accomplished its goal of educating the public about where their food comes from and celebrating the rich agricultural heritage of the Keystone State, be it through offering live streaming of ducklings in a pond or watching a virtual panel discussion.
“Obviously this isn’t the typical year, or the most normal thing to ever happen, but the mass amount of turn around that went into planning a virtual Farm Show was truly amazing to hear about … things are changing, virtual is becoming the new normal, and it really opens a lot more doors for participants and even the future,” Bastian-Brown commented.
Athens FFA also joined in with distanced participation in the Farm Show as the chapter gathered to watch the FFA Mid-Winter Convention together.
Athens Agricultural Science teacher and FFA Advisor David Steinfelt said Athens FFA was unable to create the Endless Mountains Maple Association display as they have the past two years due to the show being held virtually.
While local FFA chapters found creative ways to participate in the virtual Farm Show, both Steinfelt and Ostrander expressed that they feel students missed out from not being able to attend the show in-person.
“Farm show is an extremely important and exciting opportunity for students. Not only does it bring the state FFA members together in a chance to interact with each other but it also helps students recognize and take part in agriculture throughout the whole state and it acknowledges industries and business that might not necessarily be local,” Ostrander stated. “Attending the Farm Show gives students an opportunity to visit our state capital and see many aspects of agriculture. Being virtual, students miss these opportunities as well as not meeting other FFA members.”
“I feel this is an important opportunity because a vast majority of our students don’t have the opportunity to travel much to begin with. It provides all of our members an equal opportunity to go out and physically see how agriculture impacts them. They see the many different aspects of agriculture and career areas that are open to them. When students attend the farm show and see items including renewable energy, plant systems, landscaping, animal shows, agricultural mechanics, FFA competitive events, and the FFA Mid-Winter Convention, I think it somewhat overwhelms them. Especially, if it is their first trip. It really opens their eyes to how important agriculture is to Pennsylvania and to them,” Steinfelt said.
Steinfelt pointed out that with the Farm Show being held virtually, students who usually would receive special recognition for earning awards are not able to be honored in person, “up on the big stage in front of their family and friends.”
“That can be an important accomplishment for our young people,” he said.
