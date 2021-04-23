The acquisition and demolition of 14 private residences in Bradford County is moving forward under an approximate $1.7 million Hazard Mitigation Grant Program ratified by county commissioners Thursday.
The program is administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and will be used for properties damaged in the August 2018 floods in New Albany and Rome boroughs, and Terry, Wysox and Warren townships.
Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller noted that property owners had to sign up for the program in order for their properties to be considered, and said they will be happy to get these flooding issues behind them.
“With the flooding issues almost three years ago and having to go through all of the bureaucratic paperwork to get to this point, it will be good to have it behind them, for sure” Miller said. “We’re thankful to have it behind us, too, once completed.”
According to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams, properties purchased through the program will be deeded to the corresponding municipality and have to remain open to prevent future flooding damage.
On Thursday, the county also approved Bozena Consulting Services to help move these projects forward. Williams noted that the company’s responsibilities will include negotiation with the property owners and environmental reviews of the properties.
“Brozena Consulting has a wealth of experience in the buyout program in Luzerne County following the 2011 flood,” Williams noted.
Because of the current negotiations with property owners, the county is unable to provide a specific list of the properties that will be taken care of under the program at this time.
