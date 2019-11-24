Bradford County may be small, but time and time again locals demonstrate that it’s heart it much bigger than its geographical borders.
The Randy and Teashia Calkins, of Troy, experienced first hand the reality of Bradford County citizens — and especially the area’s agricultural community — pulling together as hundreds of individuals have shown support for them after a trauma rendered Randy temporarily unable to keep their farm running earlier this year.
An accident on August 17 called for Randy to be life flighted to Robert Packer Hospital in a coma, and though he is now in recovery, the emergency meant a gap in coverage of work for the Calkin’s farm and as any farmer knows, farm work waits for no man.
This spurred a massive response from the greater Troy community, told Teashia, who stated that individuals gathered almost immediately after hearing of Randy’s accident to help and support has continued to flow in through work bees, wood cutting bees and fundraisers including chicken barbecues, #calkinsfarmstrong merchandise sales, a euchre tournament, a benefit and more.
“Our neighbors, family and friends were all at the farm doing chores and keeping things going soon after the accident,” she said, noting that groups “painted and made doors for the barn, brought in a dumpster and cleaned the whole farm, brought in truck loads of gravel, landscaped around out house and even put in new stalls for the cows and really did all of these projects that Randy wanted to do but never had the time to do” as well as cutting enough wood for more than just this winter and cared for the Calkins’ children and pets.
“So many people attended Randy’s benefit and he was so overwhelmed to see the outpouring of support. You can’t beat living in a community like Troy or being a part of the farming community. It’s really hard on all farmers right now and it’s not a job you can just take a leave of absence with, they all have so much going on in their own lives but they dropped everything to help Randy,” Teashia stated. “They chopped hay, combined corn and donated so much of their time to keep the farm running. We have great hired help that have stepped in and ensuring that all the chores are done and the cows are taken care of. Randy’s dad has basically came out of retirement to help Randy and his brother Ryan and sister-in-law Jodi have been a huge blessing, making sure that everything is running smoothly.”
“I don’t believe that we would have this kind of support in a big city, it’s definitely a blessing that everyone knows everyone in this little community and will pull together for each other when times get tough. Our family couldn’t imagine living anywhere else,” she continued. “We are just very thankful to everyone, and I literally mean everyone in this community. I can’t even name everyone because there is so many people to thank. It is literally the whole town...from day one this community has just showed up, without being asked, they just continue to show up. They have gone way above and beyond anything we could ever need. They’ve done things we didn’t even know we wanted done honestly, they have just been so great.”
Teashia praised not only the many medical personnel and emergency responders that “literally kept (Randy) alive” but also the “so many local businesses and churches...our amazing friends, family and especially our local dairy industry and all the hard working farmers who have and continue to keep his dream alive until he can get back to doing what he loves.”
With Randy on the mend and a renewed sense of pride and gratitude in the community around them, Teashia shared lessons she has learned from walking through life after Randy’s accident; to live with a spirit of thankfulness, support those around you and “just show up.”
“Randy continues to inspire and amaze us every single day, he’s a fighter! We think the most valuable thing to take away from this is to just show up,” she said. “Don’t ask people what they need, they will never tell you. Just do something good for someone every day and support your community. Pay it forward and never take a day for granted!”
