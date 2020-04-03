Calling all mask makers (free to read)

One Bradford County Commissioner is looking for some mask makers to help spur a local effort to help those in need of protection.
Thursday’s Facebook Live Q&A hosted by the Bradford County Commissioners included a pitch by Commissioner Ed Bustin for those who know how to sew cloth masks that can help control the spread of COVID-19. He hopes these volunteers can also help teach others the craft to increase production for those who might not be on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore aren’t prioritized for personal protective equipment, but who are still at risk due to their duties requiring public interaction. These include case workers who have to go into people’s homes at times and those working in the criminal justice system.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has said if you can’t get the right masks, you can come up with alternative means,” Bustin said.
He noted that these cloth masks are washable and reusable.
The topic came up after one resident highlighted the need for masks among the veteran community, who experience a lot of health issues in general, and inquired about their availability with current shortages.
“In the meantime, be creative,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “Bandanas or anything you can tie around your nose and mouth is better than nothing.”
Those interested in volunteering their services to help create more masks can call the commissioners office at (570) 265-1727 and ask for Bustin.
“I’d be happy to see if we can get a local effort up to keep stock of these masks,” Bustin said.
