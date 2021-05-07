TOWANDA BOROUGH – After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, the local National Day of Prayer celebration returned to the Bradford County Courthouse steps Friday as speakers called on God to help the state and national government, law enforcement and first responders, military, children and educators, the unborn, and those who will deal with COVID-19 and the medical workers who care for them.
Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said he could not think of of another time in his more than 60 years of life, aside from 9/11, when the nation needed prayer more.
“The angst, the animosity, just all of the negativity that’s going on in the world around us,” Miller said. “I wear this pin for a reason, ‘In God We Trust,’ and we truly are one nation under God. Sometimes we don’t act that way.”
Even with the troubles of the nation, Miller pointed to a story he came across that focused on the biblical story of Joseph. In that story, Joseph is sold into slavery by his brothers, and thrown into prison for a crime he didn’t commit, but ends up in a position of great honor and saves Egypt from famine.
“A happy story with a tragic end is not a happy story, but a tragic story with triumphant ending is not a tragic story but a triumphant one,” Miller explained, referencing the story. “You can never judge a story by its beginning or middle, or by any of its parts before its end. It’s the ending of the story that determines everything that went before. Just remember that.”
As the event focused on praying for the state, county and local political leaders, the Rev. Chris Gray of the Greater Valley Assembly of God shared the story of flying back from Florida recently and praying for the pilot because “if he was blessed by God, I would be blessed by God.”
“At 38,000 feet in the air, I was in his airplane and he was my leader,” Gray explained. Focusing on the state, county, and local leaders, he added, “Figuratively speaking, we are in their airplane and if they are blessed by God, then we will be blessed by God.”
The Rev. Donn Hauser of the Towanda Independent Baptist Church, a pilot himself, built on that example later in the service before his prayer for personal renewal and moral awakening.
“As a pilot we’re told we ought to trust your instincts, follow your gauges, don’t trust your feelings. If you get into a cloud and you’re not able to see around, in about 10 seconds you’re disoriented unless you are looking at your instruments and you trust those instruments. If you start going by your feelings, you will probably crash and burn. I often compare that to the necessity of following God’s word.”
Thursday’s ceremony also featured a proclamation from the Bradford County Commissioners, as read by Commissioner Doug McLinko, that acknowledged the power of prayer in people’s lives and amidst the pandemic.
“We, the commissioners of Bradford County, urge our citizens to observe the 70th Annual National Day of Prayer with prayers of health and safety for our family and community, and a renewed sense for God’s comfort and guidance as we face the challenges ahead,” McLinko read.
In closing, Miller challenged residents to use the other days of the year for prayer as well.
“Whether we are seeking forgiveness, strength or healing, prayer provides the channel to communicate with God and receive supernatural strength and power,” said event coordinator Nancy Schrader in her closing remarks. “‘To be a Christian without prayer is no more possible than to be alive without breathing,’ said Martin Luther.”
