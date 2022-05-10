Applications are now being accepted to the 24th Annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) to be held July 19, 20, and 21.
These will be day camps with the 19th taking place at Worlds End, the 20th at Mount Pisgah, and the 21st at Connell Dam (White Ash Land Association). There will be transportation available each day of the Camp from both Bradford and Sullivan Counties, location of pick up and drop off to be determined closer to camp. Camp is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, though this is subject to change.
The camp was started over 20 years ago by the Bradford and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments to give at-risk children a chance to participate in a fun and educational camping experience. The camp is open to all children ages 9 to 12 in Bradford and Sullivan Counties, and is provided free of charge due to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.
Camp F.L.E.A. is designed to provide campers with a safe and structured environment where they will have fun, make new friends, and develop self-esteem. Camp F.L.E.A. promotes communication, conflict resolution, self-discipline, healthy activity, and drug and alcohol prevention. Recreational activities include camping, hiking, crafts, team activities, swimming, boating, and much more. The camp also features the always popular fishing derby where all campers win prizes for their efforts. Parents are welcome to come and enjoy the fishing derby with their child. This a particular focus is in introducing the children and families to the parks available in the counties that are free to the public. All campers will be given a fishing rod and reel that they can take home with them at the end of their camp experience.
Parents who are interested in obtaining an application form or who need further information are encouraged to contact Bradford County CYS at (570) 265-1760 or Sullivan County CYS at (570) 928-0307. Adults interested in becoming volunteers can also call the above listed numbers to join the team of committed adults who make this camp possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.